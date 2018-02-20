Image copyright PA Image caption The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is investigating

A 78-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was dragged into a tunnel by a London Underground train.

Her bag became trapped in a Tube door at Notting Hill Gate station in London in January, and despite receiving help from others, she could not free it or let go of it.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is recovering.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has launched an investigation and is appealing for witnesses.

Passengers inside the train operated the emergency alarms, but by the time it stopped, six of its eight coaches were already in the tunnel.

The London Ambulance Service said it was called at about 16:05 GMT to reports of a person under a train.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a trauma centre.

The incident involved a west-bound Central Line train.

The tube station was temporarily closed.