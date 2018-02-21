Image copyright @alasdairrr Image caption Several firefighters were called to tackle the blaze

A car has caught fire in Blackwall Tunnel in south east London forcing the closure of the tunnel.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to the scene at about 10:15 GMT.

Footage posted on social media showed thick black smoke and flames coming from a silver vehicle.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause was "not known at this stage". Eyewitness Alasdair Lumsden said he was "terrified the fire would spread".