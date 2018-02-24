Greenwich murder probe after man dies from attack injuries
- 24 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a street attack in south-east London.
Jozef Boci, 30, originally from Albania, was attacked on Greenwich High Road on 17 February but died in hospital on Friday.
Police believe the assault followed an argument between two groups of men at the nearby North Pole pub.
Three men, aged 20, 21 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.