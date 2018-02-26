Man's collapse in Islington prompts police photo appeal
Photos of a critically ill man who was found collapsed in the street have been released by police in a bid to find his family.
The man was unconscious and had stopped breathing when officers were flagged down in Islington, north London, at about 20:40 GMT on Saturday.
Paramedics took the man, who is about 50 years old, to a central London hospital.
Police hope someone will recognise him so that his family can be informed.
The man has a scar beneath his right eyebrow and a tattoo of two playing cards on his right shoulder.
He is bald, of muscular build, and about 6ft 4in tall.