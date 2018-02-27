Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lewis Blackman had been at a party in Kensington

Five teenagers have been arrested after a 19-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a west London street.

Lewis Blackman was found by police on Logan Place in Kensington in the early hours of 18 February.

Officers were in the area because of a large number of vehicles which had gathered following a party Mr Blackman had attended.

Four boys aged 16 and another aged 17 have been held on suspicion on murder, Scotland Yard said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The victim was found with stab injuries on Logan Place

The five were arrested at addresses in north and east London and remain in custody.

Mr Blackman, from Camden, was given first aid after he was found injured at 03:20 but died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds to the chest.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell said detectives had made "significant progress" in the investigation but appealed for "anyone who was in the area from around 02:00 GMT that morning" to contact police.