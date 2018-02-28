Man dies trying to save dog from icy lake in Danson Park
- 28 February 2018
A man in his 60s has died trying to rescue a dog from a frozen lake in east London.
Emergency service crews pulled the unnamed man from the Danson Park boating pool in Bexleyheath at about 15:55 GMT.
The man was taken to a hospital in south London where he was confirmed dead.
The dog was rescued by boat before being reunited with its owner, the London Fire Brigade said.