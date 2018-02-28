Image copyright @TheLocalYidiot Image caption The man, believed to be in his 60s, was pulled from the water in Danson Park but did not survive

A man in his 60s has died trying to rescue a dog from a frozen lake in east London.

Emergency service crews pulled the unnamed man from the Danson Park boating pool in Bexleyheath at about 15:55 GMT.

The man was taken to a hospital in south London where he was confirmed dead.

The dog was rescued by boat before being reunited with its owner, the London Fire Brigade said.