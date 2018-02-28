Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lewis Blackman had been at a party in Kensington

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man found stabbed in west London.

Lewis Blackman was found by police in Logan Place in Kensington in the early hours of 18 February.

Officers were in the area after a number of vehicles gathered following a party Mr Blackman had attended.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder while two others aged 16 and 17 were charged with murder and violent disorder.

All three will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, police said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The victim was found with stab injuries in Logan Place

Mr Blackman, from Camden, was given first aid after he was found injured at 03:20 but died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds to the chest.