Image copyright Met Police Image caption Julian Aubrey was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his Kensington home last October

A man has been charged with the murder of LGBT rights campaigner Julian Aubrey.

Mr Aubrey, 55, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in his home on Warwick Road, West Kensington, London, on 30 October last year.

Enrique Facelli, 48, of Shaftesbury Place, Warwick Road, was charged with Mr Aubrey's murder on Wednesday.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Four other men who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain released under investigation, police said.