Man dies after fire breaks out in south London house

  • 1 March 2018
Downland Close Image copyright Google
Image caption A blaze broke out at a property in Downland Close, Coulsdon earlier

A man has died in a house fire in south London.

Thirty-five firefighters were called after the blaze broke out at a property in Downland Close, Coulsdon, shortly before 07:00 GMT.

The fire damaged large sections of the house before it was bought under control at about 08:30.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Met Police said inquiries into his death are under way. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

