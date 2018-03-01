Image copyright @TheLocalYidiot Image caption Stephen Cavanagh was pulled from Danson Park lake by a member of the public but died in hospital

A man who died after being pulled from a frozen lake in south-east London has been identified by police.

Stephen Cavanagh, 60, fell into Danson Park in Bexleyheath on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Cavanagh, who lived nearby, was rescued by a member of the public, police said, but later died in hospital.

Earlier reports that he had been in the lake trying to rescue a dog were denied by London Ambulance Service.

UK roads, railways and airports were severely hit by snow for a third day on Thursday.