Image copyright PA Image caption Lord Promise Nkenda - known as Promise - was found dead in Canning Town on 14 February

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in east London.

Lord Promise Nkenda - known as Promise - from Newham was found dead in Goldwing Close, Canning Town, at about 20:40 GMT on 14 February.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from stab wounds to the chest.

The accused boy will appear at Stratford Youth Court on Friday. Two 17-year-old boys have already been charged with murder.

Another 17-year-old later arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

Police said Promise died in a "sustained, targeted attack".

He became the third teenager to die as a result of knife crime in London so far in 2018.