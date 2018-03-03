Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Piers Hanson walked down the tracks after receiving what he says was "clearance from police"

Investigations have been launched after passengers forced their way out of a broken down train and walked down the track.

Passengers were stranded for up to three hours on the Southeastern service outside Lewisham on Friday without heating, lights or use of the toilet.

Several people exited the train after the emergency button was pressed.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is investigating, as is Southeastern and Network Rail.

Southeastern, which together with Network Rail has hired an independent investigator, said passengers could have been killed on the live tracks.

In a statement, the firm said: "We'd like to sincerely apologise to all our passengers who were caught up in the disruption.

"Although events of this nature are extremely rare, we are determined to learn lessons that we can apply at all levels to prevent and mitigate future incidents."

Southeastern said they would be providing compensation for those people directly affected.

The RAIB has been contacted for comment.