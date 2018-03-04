Image copyright @Cortez22222 Image caption The blast happened in Farnham Road

Residents are being evacuated after an explosion at a property in north-east London.

Emergency services were called to a commercial property below a block of flats in Farnham Road, Harold Hill, shortly before 13:30 GMT, police said.

No injuries have been reported, the ambulance service said. The Met Police said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

Police said it was too early to be able to establish the cause of the blast.

Inquiries are under way.

Road closures are in place, with pedestrians and motorists advised to avoid the area.