Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death during a "sustained attack" in south London.

The 20-year-old victim was found with stab wounds on Albert Road in South Norwood at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene.

Scotland Yard said a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were arrested after they went to a south London police station on Tuesday.

Det Insp Richard Leonard said the "sustained attack" took place during rush hour "when a lot of people would have been walking or driving home through the area."

"I would appeal for anyone who saw anything to call us and help us build a clearer picture of what took place," he said.