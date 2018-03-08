Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was pronounced dead in Albert Road, Norwood, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was fatally stabbed on Monday evening.

The victim, who has not been named by police, was found dead in Albert Road, in south London.

Tyrone Farquharson, 19, of Archer Road, South Norwood, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

A 15-year-old arrested on Wednesday has been bailed.