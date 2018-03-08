Man, 19, shot dead in Wood Green attack
A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in north London.
Police were called to Hollywood Green, High Road, Wood Green at 00:32 GMT following reports of a shooting.
Emergency services, including armed police, found the victim with a fatal gunshot injury. Formal identification has yet to take place.
Police are looking for two people who made off on a moped shortly after the incident, Scotland Yard said. No arrests have been made.
The victim's next-of-kin has been informed.
He is the first teenager to die in a shooting in London this year.
A crime scene remains in place.