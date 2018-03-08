Image copyright @RGRmunch Image caption The victim was found by the emergency services suffering from a gunshot injury

A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in north London.

Police were called to Hollywood Green, High Road, Wood Green at 00:32 GMT following reports of a shooting.

Emergency services, including armed police, found the victim with a fatal gunshot injury. Formal identification has yet to take place.

Police are looking for two people who made off on a moped shortly after the incident, Scotland Yard said. No arrests have been made.

The victim's next-of-kin has been informed.

He is the first teenager to die in a shooting in London this year.

A crime scene remains in place.