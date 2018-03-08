Teen stabbed in brawl near Haringey Sixth Form College
- 8 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager has been stabbed in a mass brawl outside a college in north London.
Emergency Services were called to a reports of a fight "involving a number of people" near Haringey Sixth Form College, on White Hart Lane, at about 13:15 GMT.
A boy was found with knife wounds at the scene. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police remain at the scene of the attack but no arrests have been made.