Teen stabbed in brawl near Haringey Sixth Form College

  • 8 March 2018
Image caption Police found a boy with stab wounds following a fight near Haringey Sixth Form College

A teenager has been stabbed in a mass brawl outside a college in north London.

Emergency Services were called to a reports of a fight "involving a number of people" near Haringey Sixth Form College, on White Hart Lane, at about 13:15 GMT.

A boy was found with knife wounds at the scene. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police remain at the scene of the attack but no arrests have been made.

