London Fire Brigade exhibition highlights history of firewomen
- 8 March 2018
London Fire Brigade is hosting an exhibition illustrating the history of women firefighters.
The exhibition, launched as part of International Women's' Day, will feature testimony from wartime volunteers and highlight how the role of women in the fire service has changed.
Images of firewomen during the Second World War will also be on display.
The exhibition in Lambeth will run until the end of March.