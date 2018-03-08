Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Sue Batten (pictured) was the first woman to join London Fire Brigade as an operational firefighter

London Fire Brigade is hosting an exhibition illustrating the history of women firefighters.

The exhibition, launched as part of International Women's' Day, will feature testimony from wartime volunteers and highlight how the role of women in the fire service has changed.

Images of firewomen during the Second World War will also be on display.

The exhibition in Lambeth will run until the end of March.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade. Image caption Despite not being permitted to fight fires, women were often very close to the action during the Blitz, both during and after bombing raids

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption Women were given roles such as despatch riders and drivers during WW2