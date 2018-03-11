Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was pronounced dead in Albert Road, Norwood, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday

A second teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who died in a knife attack in south London.

The victim, aged 20, who has not been named by police, was found dead in Albert Road, Norwood, on Monday.

Scotland Yard said the 14-year-old also faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon and attempted wounding.

The boy will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force added.

Another teenager has previously appeared in court charged with the man's murder.

Tyrone Farquharson, 19, of Archer Road, South Norwood, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A third youth - a 15-year-old arrested on Wednesday - has been bailed.