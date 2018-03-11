Man arrested over Wood Green fatal shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was shot dead in north London.
Emergency services, including armed police, found the 19-year-old victim with a fatal gunshot injury outside a cinema complex in Wood Green after being called at 00:32 GMT on Thursday.
A man, 31, was arrested in an operation involving armed police at an address in Archway, north London, on Sunday.
He is being held at a nearby police station, officers said.
The victim's next-of-kin has been informed but police have not yet named him.
He is the first teenager to die in a shooting in London this year.