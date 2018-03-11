Image copyright @RGRmunch Image caption The victim, 19, is the first teenager to die in a shooting in London this year

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was shot dead in north London.

Emergency services, including armed police, found the 19-year-old victim with a fatal gunshot injury outside a cinema complex in Wood Green after being called at 00:32 GMT on Thursday.

A man, 31, was arrested in an operation involving armed police at an address in Archway, north London, on Sunday.

He is being held at a nearby police station, officers said.

The victim's next-of-kin has been informed but police have not yet named him.

He is the first teenager to die in a shooting in London this year.