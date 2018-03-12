Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kelva Smith died from a stab wound to his abdomen

A 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Croydon has been named as Kelva Smith.

Mr Smith's family say they have been "overwhelmed" with support in the week since he was killed on Albert Road, South Norwood.

A man and teenager are due to appear at the Old Bailey in May charged with murder.

Tyrone Farquharson, 19, of Archer Road, and a 14-year-old boy, have both been remanded in custody.

A post-mortem revealed the cause of Mr Smith's death was a stab wound to the abdomen.

Image copyright Croydon Advertiser Image caption Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Kelva Smith

Mr Smith's aunt, Emma Long, said thousands of pounds had already been raised through an online fundraising page.

She added: "The amount just keeps going up and up. It is a big statement and it makes us proud knowing how many people knew and respected him."

Mr Smith is the nineteenth person to have been fatally stabbed in the capital this year.

Ms Long said London's issue with knife crime is "out of control".

Image copyright Croydon Advertiser Image caption More than £3,000 has been raised to help with costs towards Mr Smith's funeral

"We need to stop blaming the government, we need to stop blaming the police," she said.

"As parents we need to all take responsibility and be the police in our homes."

A 15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released by police pending further inquires.