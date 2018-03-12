Image copyright Metropolitan police Image caption Derryck John appeared at Wood Green Crown Court via video-link

A 17-year-old boy has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years for attacking six moped riders with acid while trying to steal their bikes.

Derryck John, from Croydon, previously admitted carrying out the attacks in the north and east of London on 13 July last year.

He sprayed the riders in the face with a noxious liquid and stole two mopeds before trying to take another four.

One of the victims was left with "life-changing injuries," police said.

John appeared via video-link at Wood Green Crown Court where he previously pleaded guilty to 12 offences.

These included six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to disable, burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of robbery and four counts of attempted robbery.