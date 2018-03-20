Image copyright PA Image caption Jennie Gray is serving a jail sentence after her former partner battered their daughter Ellie to death

The mother of murdered Ellie Butler has denied that her daughter was in pain after suffering a serious injury at the hands of her father weeks before her death.

Jennie Gray was jailed for failing to get medical help for Ellie's injury - a fractured scapula - in October 2013.

Judges concluded it was one of a series of attacks inflicted by Gray's ex partner, Ben Butler.

Gray told Ellie's inquest that she fell down the stairs chasing a puppy.

Butler was jailed in 2016 for a minimum of 23 years for inflicting catastrophic head injuries upon Ellie, 6, while looking after her at their home in Sutton.

Image caption Ellie was murdered by her father in October 2013

"She was not in any pain," said Gray, who was giving evidence by video link from prison, where she is nearing the end of a three-and-a-half year sentence for child cruelty and perverting the course of justice.

"No one saw any sign of anything," she said, claiming that Ellie had managed to do PE, swimming and skipping when she returned to school.

She described Butler, who followed proceedings by video link from a separate jail, as someone whose "bark was worse than his bite".

The 38-year-old from south London said she and Butler, also 38, both had a "nasty mouth" and would trade insults in text messages but he would never hit her.

"I'm certainly not a victim," she told the hearing, denying that she had ever raised the subject of domestic violence with professionals.

The inquest is expected to conclude at the end of the week.