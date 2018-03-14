Image copyright Family Handout/PA Image caption Abdikarim Hassan (l) and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed (r) died in Camden on 20 February

A teenager has become the third person to be charged with murdering two young men who died in stabbings in north London.

The 17-year-old is due in court accused of killing Abdikarim Hassan, 17, and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, 20.

Abdikarim and Sadiq died within hours of each other in Camden on 20 February.

Ben Drummond, 18, of Kentish Town and Isaiah Popoola, also 18 and from Fitzrovia, have also been charged with the men's murders.

The 17-year-old, who is due before Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later, has also been charged with violent disorder in connection with an incident in Pembury Circus, Hackney, on the same night the men died.

Mr Drummond also faces charges of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted GBH on two victims, aged 17 and 24, in Aldenham Street, Camden, on the same evening.

Mr Popoola is also accused of GBH and attempted GBH in connection with the same incident.

Four other men aged 24, 23, 20 and 21, who were arrested on suspicion of GBH, were released under investigation earlier this month.