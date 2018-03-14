Image copyright Met Police Image caption The judge at his trial said Damon Smith had a preoccupation with weapons and bombs

A man who was jailed for 15 years for planting a home-made bomb filled with ball bearings on a Tube train has lost his appeal against his sentence.

Damon Smith, 21, put the device into a rucksack and left it on a Jubilee Line train in October 2016.

The student claimed it was a prank but was found guilty of possession of an explosive substance with intent.

At the Court of Appeal, three judges said the sentence could not be criticised as in any way excessive.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police interview with Tube bomber Damon Smith

Smith, who has an autistic spectrum disorder, built the device using a £2 clock from Tesco and instructions from an al-Qaeda online article.

Appeal judge Lord Justice Treacy said the offence was aggravated by a significant degree of planning and there was an intention to endanger life, rather than merely damaging property.

While Smith's autism was a major factor in mitigation, nonetheless he retained "a significant degree of culpability for actions intended to cause really serious injury to others in a public place and which came very close to fruition".

He added the sentence was "very significantly less" than might be expected for an offender of mature age acting with terrorist motives who did not suffer from an autistic condition.