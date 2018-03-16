Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ben Butler beat his daughter Ellie to death at their family home in Sutton in October 2013

A man who murdered his daughter has accused a coroner of being "corrupt" at the inquest into the girl's death.

Ben Butler beat six-year-old Ellie Butler to death at their family home in Sutton, south London, in October 2013.

Appearing via video link from prison, Butler said Dame Linda Dobbs had "not allowed anyone any leeway" and threatened to walk out of the hearing.

The coroner replied it was "entirely up to you if you don't want to take part in these proceedings".

Butler, who is currently serving life with a minimum term of 23 years, accused Dame Linda after she stopped him from putting irrelevant questions to a witness at South London Coroner's Court.

In an outburst he said to the coroner: "You've been brought in just to do the job and not allowed anyone any leeway ever.

"This is corrupt, I probably won't bother coming back this afternoon."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ellie was murdered 11 months after she was returned to the care of her birth parents

Dame Linda, a retired high court judge who is sitting as coroner, told Butler she was "going to get extremely annoyed".

She said he had given him "the most incredible amount of leeway" but "if you carry on much longer I will turn you off".

Ellie was murdered 11 months after she was returned to the care of Butler and her mother.

The six-year-old had been placed in the care of her grandparents as a baby after Butler was accused of shaking her, but she was returned to her birth parents following a High Court ruling.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ellie's mother Jennie Gray is serving a 42-month jail term

The inquest is examining whether there were failures on the part of the authorities with regard to Ellie's murder, including the sharing of information, co-operation and communication between organisations.

Ellie's mother, Jennie Gray, who was given a 42-month term for child cruelty and perverting the course of justice, is following the hearing from another prison.

The inquest is expected to conclude at the end of next week.