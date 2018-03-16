Image copyright Met Police Image caption Saif Abdul Magid died was stabbed repeatedly in a Neasden street

Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death in north-west London.

Saif Abdul Magid, 18, suffered multiple knife wounds in an attack on Tanfield Avenue, Neasden, on 6 October 2017.

The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were both found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on 21 March.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict for a 15-year-old boy who had also been charged with murder.