Two boys, 14, guilty of Neasden street stab murder
- 16 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death in north-west London.
Saif Abdul Magid, 18, suffered multiple knife wounds in an attack on Tanfield Avenue, Neasden, on 6 October 2017.
The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were both found guilty of murder and will be sentenced on 21 March.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict for a 15-year-old boy who had also been charged with murder.