Image caption Police were called to Haslemere Avenue, Hounslow on Sunday morning

Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a home in Hounslow, west London.

Police were called to Haslemere Avenue at 10:52 GMT and London Ambulance Service arrived nine minutes later.

The man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at 11:20 GMT.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a woman, 19, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.