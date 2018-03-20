Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of an armed robbery on Mandeville Street, Hackney

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot by an armed police officer in east London.

Met Police officers were called to Mandeville Street, Hackney, after receiving reports of an armed robbery of a vehicle at 22.50 GMT on Monday.

The force said a "police firearm was discharged" and the man was taken to hospital where his injuries are being assessed. No one else was injured.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The watchdog tweeted: "We're investigating a @metpoliceuk shooting in which a man has been injured in Hackney, London in the early hours of this morning.

"The man was taken to the Royal London Hospital. Our investigators are at the scene and post-incident procedure making initial inquiries."