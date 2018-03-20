Image copyright Google Image caption A man in his 40s also found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Vallentin Road, Walthamstow

Two men have been stabbed to death in separate attacks in London.

The victim is thought to have been attacked in Marlborough Road, Southall, at about 17:20 GMT on Monday. He died in hospital a short time later.

A man in his 40s was also found with stab wounds in Vallentin Road, Walthamstow, at about 21.50 GMT. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two separate murder investigations have been launched. Police are not treating the incidents as connected.