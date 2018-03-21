Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to reports of an armed robbery on Mandeville Street, Hackney

Officers opened fire on a 21-year-old man 13 times during a suspected robbery, leaving him critically injured, the police watchdog has said.

Armed police were called to reports of a vehicle robbery involving guns in Mandeville Street, Hackney, at about 22:50 GMT on Monday.

Six officers opened fire at a nearby property, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

A non-police issue firearm was recovered at the scene.

Jonathan Green, regional director of the IOPC, said: "A young man is in hospital in a critical condition and my thoughts go to all those affected by this incident.

"We have been provided with a large amount of body worn video footage.

"We will be conducting a robust independent investigation to find out the circumstances leading up to the firing of the weapons and the actions of officers immediately afterwards."