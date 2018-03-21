Image copyright Met Police Image caption Saif Abdul Magid died was stabbed repeatedly in a Neasden street

Two 14-year-old boys have been given life sentences for stabbing another teenager to death.

Saif Abdul Magid, 18, was knifed multiple times in the attack on Tanfield Avenue, Neasden, north-west London, on 6 October 2017.

The boys, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were both found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey.

One boy will have to serve a minimum term of 14 years, the other will have to serve 14-and-a-half years.

The jury failed to return a verdict on another boy, 15.

Mr Abdul's murder was the culmination of a simmering dispute that had begun the previous day, police said.

On 5 October, Mr Abdul had become involved in a fight in Neasden Lane, NW2 which had left him with a facial injury.

The following day he returned to the scene and was viciously attacked before collapsing to the ground, the Met said.

'Stood no chance'

One injury to his neck proved fatal, police said..

Det Insp Justin Howick said: "The level of violence directed at Saif on that fateful day was shocking.

"When the defendants, who had chosen to arm themselves with knives, made the decision to attack him as a mob he stood no chance.

"This is another sorry example of the tragic outcomes that can occur when individuals arm themselves on the streets.

"Two young men will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars as a result of their actions, while Saif's family will be left to mourn his needless death."