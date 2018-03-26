Image copyright Met Police Image caption Beniamin Pieknyi died at the scene of the attack at the Stratford Centre

A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed at a shopping centre.

Beniamin Pieknyi, from Milton Keynes, died at the Stratford Centre in east London, on 20 March.

Vladyslav Yakymchuck, 22, was charged with murder after being arrested on 24 March.

Mr Yakymchuck, a Ukrainian national, will also face charges of robbery, theft and possession of a bladed article.