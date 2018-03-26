Stratford Centre stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 26 March 2018
A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed at a shopping centre.
Beniamin Pieknyi, from Milton Keynes, died at the Stratford Centre in east London, on 20 March.
Vladyslav Yakymchuck, 22, was charged with murder after being arrested on 24 March.
Mr Yakymchuck, a Ukrainian national, will also face charges of robbery, theft and possession of a bladed article.