Image caption The woman was taken with 'serious injuries' to a major trauma centre in east London

A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a pile of bricks which appear to have fallen from a crane in Mile End, east London.

The Met Police said the woman was "injured by falling debris" on Burdett Road at 09:38 BST.

She was taken to a major trauma centre in east London, according to the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A second person was also taken to hospital.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware and is investigating.

LAS said it dispatched multiple ambulance crews to Burdett Road's junction with St Paul's Way.

London's Air Ambulance also sent a crew to the scene.