Image copyright PA Image caption Andrew Taylor used his position at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London to purchase locksmith materials from his own company

The chief locksmith at a major London hospital has been jailed for six years for defrauding the NHS out of £600,000.

Andrew Taylor used his position at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London to purchase locksmith materials from his own firm at up to 1,200% over market rates.

It is the first conviction by the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA).

Taylor, 55, from Ondine Road, Dulwich, was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court, of fraud by abuse of position.

After joining the hospital trust as a carpenter in 1998, Taylor was appointed permanent locksmith in 2006.

His role included obtaining best value quotes for locksmith supplies.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Through Surety Security, Andrew Taylor defrauded Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust of £598,524.27

Under Taylor, Guy's and St Thomas' purchased materials from a company called Surety Security between 2007 and 2013, the court heard.

Investigators found Taylor owned the company, which exclusively supplied Guy's and St Thomas' - apart from two very low value jobs.

Through his firm Taylor defrauded the NHS of £598,524.27, the NHSCFA said.

"Andrew Taylor exploited his position at Guy's and St Thomas' to satisfy his own greed and personal lifestyle," said Sue Frith, interim chief executive of the NHSCFA.

"The NHSCFA's action now continues to pursue the money taken by Taylor in order to return it to the NHS."

The NHSCFA was established as a special health authority in November 2017.