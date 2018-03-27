London

Body of stabbed man found in Tooting house

  • 27 March 2018
A man has been found stabbed to death in a flat in south London.

The 50-year-old victim, who has not been formally identified, was found inside a home on Tooting High Street, Wandsworth, on Monday, police said.

Officers, who discovered the body at about 14:45 BST, were responding to concerns for the welfare of a resident.

A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made, and inquiries continue, Scotland Yard said.

