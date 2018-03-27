Body of stabbed man found in Tooting house
- 27 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been found stabbed to death in a flat in south London.
The 50-year-old victim, who has not been formally identified, was found inside a home on Tooting High Street, Wandsworth, on Monday, police said.
Officers, who discovered the body at about 14:45 BST, were responding to concerns for the welfare of a resident.
A murder investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made, and inquiries continue, Scotland Yard said.