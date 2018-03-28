Image copyright Met Police Image caption The vault at Hatton Garden Safe Deposit Ltd was breached over the 2015 Easter weekend

A man has been held and items have been seized over the Hatton Garden heist in which £13.7m worth of valuables were stolen.

The 57-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was carried out in Islington at 07:30 BST on Tuesday.

He is in custody in a police station in north London, police said.

Six men have already been jailed for their part in the raid over Easter weekend in 2015.

It was branded the "largest burglary in English legal history".

At a confiscation ruling in January the four ringleaders of the heist were ordered to pay back £27.5m or serve another seven years in jail.

Prosecutors said John "Kenny" Collins, Daniel Jones, Terry Perkins and Brian Reader - who were all in their 60s and 70s - benefited by an estimated £13.69m from the burglary.

Only £4.3m had been recovered.

Perkins died a week after the confiscation ruling at Woolwich Crown Court.

Although six men were sentenced in 2016 for their part in the heist, another thief, known only as Basil, was said to remain at large.

He is credited with letting the burglars into the building via a fire exit door.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Who were the Hatton Garden masterminds?

Disguised as workmen, the men entered through a lift shaft and used a heavy duty diamond-tipped drill to cut a hole through the vault wall which was big enough for two men to squeeze through.

The gang then raided 73 safety deposit boxes, stealing valuables including gold, diamonds and sapphires.