Hatton Garden heist: Man, 57, charged
- 28 March 2018
A man has been charged in connection with the Hatton Garden heist three years ago in which £13.7m worth of valuables were stolen.
Michael Seed, 57, was arrested after police searched a property in Islington at 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
Mr Seed was charged on Wednesday with one count of conspiracy to burgle and one count of conspiracy to conceal or disguise criminal property.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.