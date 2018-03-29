Tooting murder victim named after being found stabbed
Police have named a man who was found stabbed to death at a home in south-west London.
The body of David Potter, 50, was discovered after officers forced entry into a home on Tooting High Street on Monday.
Police had been called at about 14:45 BST after concerns were raised about a resident's welfare.
Detectives arrested a 44-year-old man in Tooting on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.
He has been released on bail to return to a police station in early April.
Mr Potter's next of kin have been informed.
A post-mortem examination at St George's Hospital gave his cause of death as an incised wound to the neck.