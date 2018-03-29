Image caption Police say the woman was "struck by falling debris from a building site crane" in Mile End

A woman has died after being hit by a pile of bricks which fell from a crane in east London.

The 29-year-old woman was "struck by debris falling from a building site crane" in Mile End at 09:38 BST on Tuesday, police said.

She died in hospital at 10:40 BST on Thursday, the Met Police confirmed.

Her next-of-kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Witness Alan Harris told the BBC he alerted the emergency services after "hearing a loud crash and a woman screaming for an ambulance" on Burdett Road, at the junction with St Paul's Way.

Footage posted on social media showed bystanders, paramedics and police officers rush to treat the injured woman.

Image caption The woman had been treated at a major trauma centre in east London

Bricks and debris could be seen scattered around the woman as she lay on the pavement.

She was taken to a major trauma centre in east London, according to the London Ambulance Service.

A man was also taken to hospital where he was treated for shock, the Met said.

Detectives from Tower Hamlets are investigating in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The crane from which the bricks are believed to have fallen is on a development site called Bow Corner.

Image caption The Bow Corner development is located just off Burdett Road

Steve Boreham, construction director of Higgins Homes which is responsible for the scheme, said on Tuesday that the company was co-operating with the HSE investigation.

An HSE spokesperson said: "As the woman's injuries have sadly proven fatal, the Metropolitan Police has now assumed primacy of this investigation. We will support the police enquiries."

Planning permission was granted by Tower Hamlets Council in March 2016 to demolish the existing buildings and begin work to build 19 new homes.