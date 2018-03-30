Barnet hospital A&E unit closed amid 'substance' fear
- 30 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An A&E department was closed after a patient who had come into contact with "an irritant substance" attended.
The unit in Barnet Hospital, north London, was closed as a precaution for over an hour on Friday afternoon. It has since reopened, a spokesman said.
Police were alerted at about 13:45 BST, and firefighters also attended the scene.
The patient is not thought to have come into contact with the substance on hospital grounds.