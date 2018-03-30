Image copyright CJ CHURCHALL-MCKENZIE Image caption The unit in Barnet Hospital, north London, was closed as a precaution for over an hour on Friday afternoon

An A&E department was closed after a patient who had come into contact with "an irritant substance" attended.

The unit in Barnet Hospital, north London, was closed as a precaution for over an hour on Friday afternoon. It has since reopened, a spokesman said.

Police were alerted at about 13:45 BST, and firefighters also attended the scene.

The patient is not thought to have come into contact with the substance on hospital grounds.