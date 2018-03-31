Image copyright CPFC Image caption A CGI image of what Selhurst Park could look like shows six homes on Wooderson Close (bottom right) would be demolished

An aerial CGI image has been issued of how Crystal Palace's stadium would look if plans for redevelopment that would cost up to £100m are approved.

The image indicates that six homes would be demolished as part of the revamp of Selhust Park that would see capacity rise to more than 34,000.

Chairman Steve Parish said the project would be "overwhelmingly positive for south London".

Croydon Council's planning committee is set to discuss the plans in April.

The full revamp, which would include a new five-storey Main Stand, is expected to take three years to complete. The club said work could begin "within 12 months".

Image copyright CPFC Image caption Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says the new-look stadium would be an "icon" for south London

KSS, the architects behind the project, have previously redeveloped sporting venues including Anfield, Twickenham and Wimbledon.

Palace have been wanting to improve Selhurst Park since they were promoted to the Premier League in 2013.

Mr Parish said six homes on Wooderson Close would have to be knocked down but the club would pay for new homes to be built for the people affected.

Croydon Council has been contacted for comment.