Man charged as Haringey murder victim named
- 1 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of stabbing a 36-year-old woman is due to appear in court charged with murder.
Leyla Mtumwa, 36, was found with knife wounds at a home in Haringey, north London, on Friday.
Kema Salum, 38, of Kirkstall Avenue, has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A post-mortem gave Ms Mtumwa's cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and chest.
Her death is the 30th fatal stabbing in London this year.