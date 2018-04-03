Image copyright PA Image caption A teenagers was shot and another stabbed in Walthamstow, east London

A 16-year-old boy found with gunshot wounds within an hour of another fatal shooting in London has died.

The boy was left critically ill after he was shot in Walthamstow on Monday in an incident which also left a 15-year-old boy with stabbing injuries.

The boy's death follows that of a 17-year-old girl, named locally as Tanesha Melbourne, who was killed in Tottenham.

Both attacks come amid concerns over rising violent crime in London. Police say the shootings are not linked.

The Met Police said the 16-year-old boy died in hospital earlier, with his next-of-kin present.

The teenager who was stabbed has been released from hospital.

Image copyright Social Media Image caption The 17-year-old girl shot and killed in Tottenham has been named locally as Tanesha

Tanesha, whose name has not been officially confirmed, was pronounced dead at 22:43 BST after a drive-by shooting near Northumberland Park, Tottenham.

Her death came as police were already at the scene two miles away in Walthamstow after being called at about 22:00.

There have been no arrests in either investigation.

Acting Det Ch Insp Glenn Butler said: "I fully appreciate the alarm, shock and revulsion caused by this murder and other fatal shootings we have seen across London over the last few months.

"We are doing everything we can to identify the culprits and bring them to justice."