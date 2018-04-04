Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the 80-year-old woman died after she was pushed during an incident in Camden Road

A man has been charged with manslaughter after an 80-year-old woman died after being pushed in north London.

Police believe the elderly victim was pushed in Camden Road at around 14:20 BST on 31 March.

The woman was taken to a hospital and later discharged, before being readmitted to a second hospital where she died on Tuesday.

Harry Goodwin-Sims, 29, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 2 May.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.