Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found suffering from a stab wound at Ellerton Road's junction with Burntwood Lane, Earlsfield

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 20-year-old man in south-west London on Easter Sunday.

Devoy Stapleton was stabbed to death after he left a bar on Ellerton Road, Wandsworth, in the early hours of 1 April.

Billy Botton, 24, of Deeside Road, Wandsworth, appeared at at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court charged with his murder.

Mr Botton was remanded in custody to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Mr Stapleton became the subject of the Met Police's 44th murder investigation of 2018 and the 31st person to be stabbed to death in London in this year.