Image copyright Harry Uzoka Image caption Harry Uzoka died at the scene in west London on 11 January

Two men have denied the murder of a model who died from a stab wound to the heart.

Harry Uzoka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in Shepherd's Bush, west London, at about 17:00 GMT on 11 January.

At the Old Bailey, Jonathan Okigbo, 23, of York Rise, Camden, and Merse Dikanda, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Dikanda also pleaded not guilty to possessing offensive weapons.

George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, did not enter pleas to a charge of murder and two counts of having an offensive weapon.

All three defendants are due to face a four week trial on 9 July.