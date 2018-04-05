Image caption Richard Osborn-Brooks discovered two intruders in his house in South Park Crescent

A 78-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected burglar was stabbed to death has been bailed.

The man, named locally as Richard Osborn-Brooks, found two intruders in South Park Crescent, Hither Green, south-east London, early on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man, armed with a screwdriver, forced the homeowner into his kitchen where a struggle ensued and the suspect was stabbed, the Met said.

Mr Osborn-Brooks has been bailed until May pending further inquiries.