Image copyright CAGP Image caption You could be the lucky owner of this sign... and everything else inside Heathrow Airport's Terminal 1

Items from baggage carousels to check-in desks are going under the hammer as the entire contents of Heathrow Airport's Terminal 1 is sold.

Security scanners from the terminal, which was closed down in 2015, are also being auctioned off.

Other things up for grabs include 15 escalators, 1950s artwork and more than 2,000 security cameras.

Auction firm CA Global Partners hopes to fetch a six-figure sum when the items go under the hammer on April 21.

Image copyright CAGP Image caption Everything inside Heathrow Terminal 1 is being auctioned or sold across a series of dates

Image copyright CAGP Image caption Fifteen escalators, 110 check-in desks and 2,000 security cameras are being sold

Daniel Gray, from CA Global Partners, said "a sale comprising the entire contents and infrastructure of an entire major airport terminal is unprecedented".

He added that art by Stefan Knapp and "iconic" signage will attract collectors, while the various chairs on offer might appeal to bars and nightclubs.

Image copyright CAGP Image caption Ten enamel paintings by Polish artist Stefan Knapp will go under the hammer

Image copyright CAGP Image caption Artwork displayed in glass panels throughout the terminal will also be up for grabs

Image copyright CAGP Image caption The first items go under the hammer in April

Image copyright CAGP Image caption At its peak, more than nine million passengers a year passed through Terminal 1

Image copyright CAGP Image caption The auction firm hopes some items might be bought by bars or nightclubs