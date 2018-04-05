Image copyright PA Image caption The spate of stabbings occurred less than 24 hours after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Hackney

Five more people have been injured in stabbings in London as the spate of violent crime in the capital continues.

A boy aged 13 was seriously hurt in an attack in Newham, east London, and another in his late teens suffered stab wounds in Ealing, west London.

Two 15-year-old boys are in serious but stable conditions in hospital after a third incident in Mile End.

A man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and a boy of 16, who had minor injuries, was also arrested.

It comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan denied that police had "lost control of crime in London" in the wake of more than 50 murders in the capital this year.

Treated at scene

The latest spate of incidents have not added to the death toll.

The Metropolitan Police say the condition of the man stabbed in Ealing Broadway at about 19:00 BST is not yet known. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The boy who was attacked in Gainsborough Avenue, Newham, at about the same time, is also in hospital.

Police said three youths were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with that incident.

In Mile End, London Ambulance Service treated three people at the scene in Grove Road at about 18:00.

The two seriously hurt were taken to hospital but the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after receiving treatment for minor wounds.